Juventus CEO Issues Warning to Man Utd & Barcelona Over Paulo Dybala Pursuit

Juventus's CEO Giuseppe Marotta has issued a warning to Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona over their interest in the club's star attacker Paulo Dybala.

Rumblings over a potential move for the 24-year-old have surfaced following a prolonged stint on the bench during the month of December, however 14 goals in his 18 league appearances this season have affirmed his importance to the Old Lady.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

With clubs across Europe sniffing around for Dybala as his star continues to grow, the club's CEO has looked to end all speculation surrounding the Argentina international's future as he insisted it lies only in Turin.





In an interview with Rai Sport, Marotta said: "He will be a symbol for Juventus for the next few years. It is what we intend to do. We have invested a sum for him that at the beginning could not be fair, but he has a young age, we know we have to wait.

"We do not have to wait for great things on every Sunday, but we want to continue this great patience. Juventus has the patience to wait for him, we know that he will reward our trust with extraordinary performances."

Whilst Marotta insisted it was Juventus's intention to retain Dybala long into the future, the club's manager Massimiliano Allegri - who the 24-year-old is reported to have had a relationship breakdown with - has admitted Dybala is not prepared to lead the line at a 'big club.'

Allegri said, via Goal: "He cannot play centre-forward for a big club, where the distance to goal is much shorter. “Just look at his best goals for Juve, they’re often when he’s running from deeper positions."

Despite have a dip in form earlier in the season, Dubala has managed to score 17 goals across 27 appearances in all competitions - taking his goal tally in Turin to 58.