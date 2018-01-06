Leicester City Close to Signing Young Ajaccio Forward Subject to Medical

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Leicester City are looking to invest in young talent to be used in the future, with their eyes set on a Ligue 2 forward along with Southampton. 

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Foxes are looking to bring in GFC Ajaccio's 22-year-old striker Fousseni Diabaté. 

Harry Trump/GettyImages

The Mali international is under contract with the League 2 side until 2020, but is reportedly close to a deal with the former Premier League champions. 

Diabaté is expected to travel to England to complete his medical on Monday, with a fee of €3.5 to €5m, plus bonuses should it be successful. 

The final details of the strikers move is mentioned in L'Equipe Saturday print edition displaying a snippet of the news. 

It is believed that since Southampton had gained interest in the player, it has driven their former manager, Claude Puel, to buy the Malian forward while in charge of Leicester.

With Jamie Vardy still performing for the Foxes, Diabaté is likely to be one for the future. 

