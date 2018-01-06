Liverpool Eye Two Highly-Rated Goalkeepers With Imminent Coutinho Funds

Jürgen Klopp is reportedly eyeing a new goalkeeper this month in the wake of Philippe Coutinho's seemingly imminent departure to Barcelona, with Atlético Madrid's Jan Oblak and Roma's Alisson mentioned.

That's according to a report in the Independent this morning, who have also suggested the Reds' interest in Riyad Mahrez and Thomas Lemar.

Neither of Liverpool's current options in goal - Simon Mignolet nor Loris Karius - have been able to tie down the number one spot as their own this season. Mignolet's error in last month's 3-3 draw at the Emirates renewed Liverpool fan's frustration at the Belgian's inability to perform at the very highest level.

And with the reported incoming fee of £145m from Coutinho's sale, Klopp will have the finances to push forward with moves for Europe's best this month.

Liverpool have wasted no time already this transfer window - with the £75m capture of Virgil van Dijk - and an upgrade between the sticks is seemingly Klopp's next move.

Oblak is said to be Liverpool's primary target, however, it is unlikely his current employers will listen to any offers short of the £100m release clause in the Slovenian's contract.

The Reds' will equally have to break the bank to secure a deal for Roma's Alisson, who is currently keeping Manchester City's Ederson out of the Brazilian national side.

A potentially cheaper alternative for Klopp comes in the form of Stoke City's Jack Butland. Reports earlier this month suggested the England 'keeper was keen on a move to Anfield, but any deal was unlikely to happen until the summer window.

With the greater finances available to Liverpool on account of Coutinho's likely departure, all eyes will now be on the Reds' response throughout the January window.