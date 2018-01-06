Liverpool Make Audacious Attempt to Sign Former Striker During Philippe Coutinho Negotiations

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Liverpool audaciously tried to bring Luis Suárez back to Anfield as part of any deal that would see Philippe Coutinho move to Catalonia, according to a report from Spanish news outlet Don Balon (via Talk Sport).

Despite rejecting approaches for the Brazilian over the summer, Liverpool now appear ready to part ways with the former Inter Milan star and Coutinho will be allowed to complete his dream move to Barcelona - setting the Blaugrana back roughly €160m.

However, Liverpool wanted to make sure they got all that they could in selling Coutinho to Barcelona, even going as far as inquiring about the availability of Suárez.


The Uruguayan striker first moved to Liverpool 2011, ending a four-year spell in Holland for €26.5m.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Club Nacional academy graduate, who made 139 Eredivisie appearances for Ajax and Groningen, would eventually leave Anfield 2014 to complete a transfer to Barcelona that was in excess of €80m.


Despite only spending three years at Liverpool, Suárez certainly made an impact in the Premier League. The 30-year-old made 133 appearances for the Reds, scoring 82 goals and claiming 53 assists.

Suárez, who scored 31 goals in the Premier League during the 2013/14 season, played a vital role in winning the EFL Cup during his maiden season with Liverpool, claiming an assist before the Reds eventually secured the trophy via a penalty shootout.

