Manchester City 'Make Approach' for Arsenal Star Following Injury to Gabriel Jesus

Man City have made an approach to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, as manager Pep Guardiola looks to strengthen his injury-hit squad.

The Citizens are long-term admirers of the Chilean, who will see his contract expire at the end of the 2017/18 season - meaning the Gunners are likely to sell in January to avoid losing Sánchez leaving for free. A fee worth around £35m has been quoted recently, though City saw a series of other bids rejected last summer.

City’s transfer plans seem to be even more fluid than the summer.



- A forward is now most likely, but not guaranteed. Approach made for Alexis.



- Iñigo now on backburner (interest not dead, though). Evans now seen as a better fit/cheaper, but no guarantees he’ll sign either — Sam Lee (@Sammy_Goal) January 6, 2018

And as reported by the Daily Mail, Guardiola is desperate to find cover for injured striker Gabriel Jesus, who was ruled out for two months after picking up a knee injury against Crystal Palace in a recent Premier League match.

With Sergio Aguero the club's only fit, recognised striker, Man City are likely to swoop for Sánchez earlier in the transfer window than previously anticipated.

Paris Saint-Germain also remain in the running for the 29-year-old's signature, though it's understood that Sanchez wants to work again with Guardiola after their spell together at Barcelona.

Despite Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger's reputation for being a reserved operator in the transfer market, the funds acquired from Sánchez are bound to see the Frenchman spring into action to find a replacement.

Reports this week claimed that Barcelona's 22-year-old prodigy José Arnaiz could be on the radar, as his current contract has an alluring £20m release clause.

Both clubs are involved in FA Cup action this weekend, with the Gunners facing Nottingham Forest and City hosting Sean Dyche's high-flying Burnley.





City will be without Jesus, Phil Foden, Benjamin Mendy and Vincent Kompany for their clash, which sees the club start to compete in their fourth competition of an action-packed season.