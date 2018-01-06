Multiple Reports Claim Barcelona Have Signed Liverpool Star Coutinho in Massive £142m Deal

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Philippe Coutinho has completed his transfer to Barcelona for a fee thought to be in the region of £142m, according to various sources.

The Telegraph's Jason Burt and the Times' Paul Joyce both took to Twitter within minutes of each other to claim that the Liverpool star was edging closer towards a switch to the Nou Camp after the Reds accepted an improved offer for his services.

Coutinho was absent from Liverpool's FA Cup third round victory over Everton on Friday amid reports of a thigh injury, but those rumours only intensified the speculation that he was about to leave Anfield and head to Catalonia.

Barcelona have tracked the 25-year-old for over six months as they sought a replacement for his compatriot Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

Liverpool rejected three bids for Coutinho's signature in August as they tried to cling on to their playmaker, but have now reluctantly agreed to let him depart Merseyside and move to the current La Liga leaders.

Coutinho is likely to undergo a medical and agree personal terms in the next 48 hours and could even join La Blaugrana as early as Sunday with this latest development.

