Newcastle Revive Interest in Loan Move for Joe Hart Due to His Lack of First Team Action at West Ham

Newcastle are interested in taking Joe Hart on loan during the January transfer window, after failing to land the goalkeeper in the summer.

Hart joined West Ham on loan in July from Manchester City and has played 15 times so far for the Hammers, keeping three clean sheets. But he has recently lost his first-choice spot at the London side to Adrian.

The Englishman hasn't played any Premier League football since the 4-0 defeat to Everton at the end of November. His only outing since then came in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal last month.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are now looking at the possibility of a loan move for Joe Hart due to his lack of playing time over the last month or so for West Ham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Hart could be open to the possibility of a move away from West Ham, with his place in England World Cup squad now in serious doubt. It was reported at the end of December that he was even looking at the possibility of moving abroad to save his international career.

But any move would be dependent on a number of factors. Newcastle would need both West Ham and Manchester City to end Hart's existing loan move. The Magpies would then perhaps need to make a salary sharing arrangement with his parent club City, as his wages are £120,000 per week.

Given his current situation at the Hammers, a move for the 30-year-old would perhaps be beneficial for his World Cup place. England manager Gareth Southgate expects his players to be having regular game time if they want to be considered for his squad in this summer's tournament in Russia.