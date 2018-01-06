Newcastle Revive Interest in Loan Move for Joe Hart Due to His Lack of First Team Action at West Ham

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Newcastle are interested in taking Joe Hart on loan during the January transfer window, after failing to land the goalkeeper in the summer.

Hart joined West Ham on loan in July from Manchester City and has played 15 times so far for the Hammers, keeping three clean sheets. But he has recently lost his first-choice spot at the London side to Adrian.

The Englishman hasn't played any Premier League football since the 4-0 defeat to Everton at the end of November. His only outing since then came in the Carabao Cup against Arsenal last month.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle are now looking at the possibility of a loan move for Joe Hart due to his lack of playing time over the last month or so for West Ham.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Hart could be open to the possibility of a move away from West Ham, with his place in England World Cup squad now in serious doubt. It was reported at the end of December that he was even looking at the possibility of moving abroad to save his international career.

But any move would be dependent on a number of factors. Newcastle would need both West Ham and Manchester City to end Hart's existing loan move. The Magpies would then perhaps need to make a salary sharing arrangement with his parent club City, as his wages are £120,000 per week.

Given his current situation at the Hammers, a move for the 30-year-old would perhaps be beneficial for his World Cup place. England manager Gareth Southgate expects his players to be having regular game time if they want to be considered for his squad in this summer's tournament in Russia. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters