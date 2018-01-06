Newcastle United Youth Coach Peter Beardsley Under Investigation in Light of Bullying Allegations

January 06, 2018

Newcastle United Under-23 coach Peter Beardsley is reportedly under investigation, following allegations of bullying young winger Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.


As reported by PA Dugout's official Twitter page, the Magpies have stepped in to get to the bottom of the matter, which has seen Ben El-Mhanni's claims supported by a number of his teammates.

The Mirror have also provided details on the reports emerging from St James' Park, claiming that the ex-England international is being accused of a continued campaign of humiliating the former Lewes midfielder. Beardsley was previously accused of bullying in 2003, but was cleared of any wrongdoing following the allegations made by two Under-19 squad players.

Beardsley was a formidable forward in his time as a player, becoming a Toon legend after seven seasons of superb football across two successful spells for the Magpies. The talented attacker also won two league titles with Liverpool, and was briefly the assistant manger of the England men's national team during Howard Wilkinson's caretaker spell with the Three Lions.

In other news, Rafael Benítez is reportedly set to hand Manchester City keeper Joe Hart a lifeline, by attempting to bring the England stopper to St James' Park on loan after a woeful spell with West Ham United. Another loan would leave Hart in limbo again, but could give him the first team football he needs to cement his place in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad

