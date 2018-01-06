Report: Guardiola Hints He Doesn't Deserve New Man City Deal Until Club Wins Silverware

Pep Guardiola has said that he will only sign a new contract with Manchester City if he wins enough trophies to warrant a fresh deal - claiming that managers without overloaded trophy cabinets "don't deserve to continue" at big clubs.

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

The Spaniard has transformed Manchester City since arriving at the Etihad. Despite a first-season in charge without any silverware, Guardiola's side are walking away with the league this season and are favourites to lift the Premier League trophy in May.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager has insisted that he is "so happy" in Manchester, but that a new contract will depend on what his side can win this season.

"My commitment to the first year, this one and the next one, there is no doubts about that," Guardiola said prior to City's FA Cup match against Brighton on Saturday, as quoted by Goal

"I will be here one more year, and after we will see. After that, it depends if we win and I deserve to extend my contract.

"I am so happy here. I am so, so happy. But to extend the contracts at the big clubs you have to win, and if you don't win you don't deserve to continue. I want to win. I want to win."

Manchester City could look to reinforce their squad during the January transfer window and push for the Premier League title. 

The likes of Alexis Sánchez have Iñigo Martínez have been linked with a move to the Etihad in recent weeks, with City hoping that any January signings can increase their chances in the Champions League knockout stages.

