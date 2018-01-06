Real Madrid Boss Zinedine Zidane Claims He's Happy With Squad and Wants No New January Signings

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has said that he has no intentions to add to his squad in the January transfer window, claiming that he's more than happy with his existing players.

As reported by ESPN, the former French international star was quizzed by reporters ahead of his side's weekend match against Celta Vigo, who asked Zidane whether he would consider dipping into the transfer market during the January window. The former Juventus player said:

"As we all know, until Jan. 31, someone can come in - this is the market - but I do not want anyone as I am happy with my squad. I remember last year there were no problems like this, as Madrid was doing well, playing well, but when a team is going a bit bad, as can happen sometimes, there is talk of transfers - but I am not that type of coach.

"We are still in three competitions and will give our best until the end of the season. We must hit our level now and show what we can do. We are very motivated. We have no room for error left this season, but we are very excited about that."





Despite improving in recent weeks on their shaky start to the 2017/18 campaign, Real Madrid remain fourth in the league table - 14 points behind their arch-rivals and league leaders Barcelona. Despite Zidane's claims, Marca have reported that the club are set to bring Athletic Bilbao's Kepa Arrizabalaga, with a £20m fee already agreed for the goalkeeper.

Arrizabalaga has just six months left on his deal with Bilbao, but Real are believed to have swooped in order to ward off the interest of other clubs looking to bring the highly-rated stopper in on a free transfer next summer. Discussing the deal, Zidane was guarded, saying:

"As a coach, I don't need a goalkeeper at the moment. If that changes by June or if we sit down and talk about it, we may sign players in certain positions. In two years, no player has arrived in that position and (in June) we can discuss it. For now I'll only talk about the players that I have, out of respect for them."

In other news, Real Madrid are believed to be weighing-up a sensational summer swoop for Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah, who has been in excellent form for the Reds since joining the club in June.

Since arriving at Anfield, the former Chelsea man has taken the Premier League by storm - scoring 17 goals in 19 appearances for Jürgen Klopp's side.