Real Madrid Prepare Summer Bid for Liverpool Top Scorer Mohamed Salah

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Real Madrid are preparing a summer bid for Liverpool's top scorer Mo Salah according to reports in Spain.

The Egyptian's explosive start to life at Anfield saw him crowned African footballer of the year yesterday, and his performances seem to have caught the attention of European football's heavyweights.

He faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines after injuring his knee in the 2-1 win against Leicester, but with 17 Premier League goals already this season, there doesn't seem to be anything able to stop the red hot attacker.

Spanish Madridista newspaper OKDIARIO have revealed that Salah is one of the names the Madrid board are looking to acquire in the summer transfer window.

Zinedine Zidane's team have struggled in front of goal this season despite having one of the most terrifying front threes in world football on paper, which has left them 14 points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona in fourth place.

Although a forward addition would be welcome in this transfer window, the Spanish outlet suggests that the inflated January prices will force Madrid to wait until the summer to get their man.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Reports suggest that Gareth Bale could be set to leave the Bernabeu this summer, and Mo Salah could be the perfect replacement for the Welshman on the right-hand side.

OKDIARIO claim that Real Madrid bosses have "excellent reports" on Salah and believe at the age of 25, he still has plenty of room for improvement with his lightning speed and goalscoring ability.

Although Liverpool would not let their best player leave easily, Egypt manager Hector Cuper confirmed Real Madrid's interest in the man who secured the country's participation in the summer's World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

