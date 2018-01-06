Ross Barkley's Cut Price Move to Chelsea Has Liverpool Mayor Outraged on Twitter

By 90Min
January 06, 2018

Ross Barkley switched his boyhood club Everton for Chelsea on Friday in a £15m move and whilst those in west London were happy with the bargain deal, Liverpool city's mayor, Joe Anderson, was up in arms on Twitter over the fee.

24-year-old Barkley looked to have sealed his move to Stamford Bridge in the summer for a fee of £35m, a deal which he pulled out of later after claiming it did not feel like the right move at the time. However, with a hamstring injury sidelining the midfielder for six months, the Blues secured a discounted deal which left the Toffees £20m adrift of the fee they agreed upon in the summer.

Although Barkley would have been free to leave Goodison Park at the end of the summer on a free transfer due to coming to the end of his contract, the dramatic drop in the price from the summer to January has led to many questioning the deal, even the mayor of Liverpool. 

Anderson posted on Twitter: "I will be writing to .@premierleague & .@FA calling for investigation into the circumstances around the transfer of Ross Barkley between Everton and Chelsea. Agent pulls transfer on deadline day of £35 million doesn’t play again transfer 4 months later £20 million. 

"We also got a good deal in a transfer fee that was honest, everyone knows Barkley is worth at least £50 million in today’s market, don’t mind him going but Club and fans being ripped off.

"The move of @RBarkley20 from .@Everton to Chelsea today for £15 million after not playing one minute this season & after his Agent pulled the deal for £35 million in the summer, is a smack in the face to Everton fans who have always supported him loyally.Barkley #unforgiveable," he added.

Barkley is understood to be back to full fitness in another blow to the Everton faithful after having to see the 24-year-old collect his millions in wages without featuring for the club this season, and here is how Twitter reacted to Anderson's claims...

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters