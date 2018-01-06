Spurs Make Moussa Sissoko Available for Transfer Just 18 Months After Purchasing Him

Tottenham Hotspur have put France midfielder Moussa Sissoko up for sale a mere 18 months since his purchase, according to the Mirror.

The Londoners recruited the 28-year-old in 2016, with him having spent three years as a Newcastle player. But with the January transfer window open, they have reportedly made him available to interested clubs.

Sissoko has been a bit of a disappointment since his move from St James' Park, albeit having shown glimpses of his Newcastle form during his time with Tottenham.

He has only scored once in 57 appearances for the side, and is not considered starting 11 material by Mauricio Pochettino.

What's your biggest regret in life? Mine is not entering the competition that won Moussa Sissoko a fifteen year football career. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) January 4, 2018

The manager is said to be keen on adding depth to his side this month but isn't averse to offloading Sissoko for the right price, with a £30m fee believed to be what Spurs are looking for.

The player previously admitted wanting to leave at the end of last season, also revealing that it was Pochettino who convinced him to stay.

“I thought about it at the end of last season with my agent and we decided that the best thing was to stay here with a year until the World Cup, even though I didn’t play too much last season,” Sissoko told the press in October.

We [Pochettino and I] had a talk, everything was clear for me and for him. After that, we made the choice to stay at Tottenham.”

Spurs were also believed to be interested in bringing Ross Barkley in last summer, and were also intent on making a move this month. But they have missed out, with rivals Chelsea completed his signing on Friday.