Arsenal Legend Praises Playmaker Mesut Ozil Amid Continued Speculation Over His Future

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

When he speaks, Arsenal fans tend to listen- and record goalscorer Thierry Henry has recently had his say over Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Ozil is a player who continues to divide opinion, with some fans feeling he is lazy and doesn't do enough for the team, while others hail his undoubted brilliant natural talent.

But it is clear which side of the fence Henry sits on.

Speaking to Sky Sports (H/T thesportsreview), the Frenchman said: “The thing is, when you’re a player like Mesut Ozil, people always expect more – and they should because you`re supposed to be the guy who makes the team tick and win.

“You expect him to put Arsenal on his back along with Alexis Sanchez.

“He has sometimes has a body language where he looks like he’s not trying. But that’s the way he plays, so you have to get on with it.

“When you are of that quality, people are going to talk about you after the game. When Arsenal are having a good game, he is having a good game usually.”


In spite of the occasional criticism, Ozil has been in fantastic form recently, and has now scored four goals and created five assists in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The praise from Henry comes amid further speculation about Ozil´s future. The midfielder only has six months left on his contract, and there are rumors that the player himself has already claimed he will be moving to Manchester United.

The loss of Ozil would certainly be a huge blow to the Gunners, and fans will surely be hoping that the club are doing all they can to try to convince their influential talisman to stay.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters