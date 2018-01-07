Arsenal Legend Praises Playmaker Mesut Ozil Amid Continued Speculation Over His Future

When he speaks, Arsenal fans tend to listen- and record goalscorer Thierry Henry has recently had his say over Gunners midfielder Mesut Ozil.

Ozil is a player who continues to divide opinion, with some fans feeling he is lazy and doesn't do enough for the team, while others hail his undoubted brilliant natural talent.

But it is clear which side of the fence Henry sits on.

Speaking to Sky Sports (H/T thesportsreview), the Frenchman said: “The thing is, when you’re a player like Mesut Ozil, people always expect more – and they should because you`re supposed to be the guy who makes the team tick and win.

Do you see now what a player Mesut Ozil is? Give him £500k per week, number 10, a statue right next to Henry’s and free living in Buckingham Palace. I’m not exaggerating. — Lacazettes (@Lacazettes) January 3, 2018

“You expect him to put Arsenal on his back along with Alexis Sanchez.

“He has sometimes has a body language where he looks like he’s not trying. But that’s the way he plays, so you have to get on with it.

“When you are of that quality, people are going to talk about you after the game. When Arsenal are having a good game, he is having a good game usually.”





In spite of the occasional criticism, Ozil has been in fantastic form recently, and has now scored four goals and created five assists in 18 Premier League appearances this season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The praise from Henry comes amid further speculation about Ozil´s future. The midfielder only has six months left on his contract, and there are rumors that the player himself has already claimed he will be moving to Manchester United.

The loss of Ozil would certainly be a huge blow to the Gunners, and fans will surely be hoping that the club are doing all they can to try to convince their influential talisman to stay.