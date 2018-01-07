Arsenal & Man Utd Target Malcom Drops Major Hint on Instagram That a Move to England Is on the Cards

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Bordeaux star Malcom has sent media outlets into a frenzy, after uploading a picture of himself learning English on his Instagram Story.

The Brazilian winger is highly coveted at the moment, and a number of Premier League clubs have been circling him recently, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has been making waves over in Ligue 1, and has hit seven league goals in 18 appearances so far this season - which is already as many as he managed in the whole of last season.

Should Bordeaux seek to cash in they will surely make a huge profit on the player, who cost just €5m to sign from Corinthians in 2016.

United appeared to be the front-runners to sign Malcom a few weeks ago, with Jose Mourinho supposedly keen to add another winger to his squad, but they have now been joined by Tottenham and Arsenal, who are set to lose Alexis Sanchez in a cut-price deal.

Respected journalist Bruno Andrade has claimed the Gunners are in talks with Malcom and that discussions have been progressing well.

It could be that Malcom does wind up at one of those clubs, after he uploaded an image of a piece of English work featuring the words 'Good morning', 'week' and 'I'm', suggesting that he is preparing for life in the Premier League.

There is also the idea that it could just be his team trying to fuel speculation of a move in order to initiate a bidding war between interested parties.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters