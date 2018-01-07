Arsenal & Man Utd Target Malcom Drops Major Hint on Instagram That a Move to England Is on the Cards

Bordeaux star Malcom has sent media outlets into a frenzy, after uploading a picture of himself learning English on his Instagram Story.

The Brazilian winger is highly coveted at the moment, and a number of Premier League clubs have been circling him recently, including Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

The 20-year-old has been making waves over in Ligue 1, and has hit seven league goals in 18 appearances so far this season - which is already as many as he managed in the whole of last season.

Should Bordeaux seek to cash in they will surely make a huge profit on the player, who cost just €5m to sign from Corinthians in 2016.

United appeared to be the front-runners to sign Malcom a few weeks ago, with Jose Mourinho supposedly keen to add another winger to his squad, but they have now been joined by Tottenham and Arsenal, who are set to lose Alexis Sanchez in a cut-price deal.

[Girondins] On peut voir sur cette photo que #Malcom partage dans sa story #Instagram qu’il commence à apprendre l’anglais. Un départ vers l’Angleterre se prépare ? Ce nouvel élément va relancer le débat. #Mercato #Rumeur #Angleterre 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8y4ZqQikTk — Hiitchy Sanchez (@HiitchDcLove) January 6, 2018

Respected journalist Bruno Andrade has claimed the Gunners are in talks with Malcom and that discussions have been progressing well.

It could be that Malcom does wind up at one of those clubs, after he uploaded an image of a piece of English work featuring the words 'Good morning', 'week' and 'I'm', suggesting that he is preparing for life in the Premier League.

There is also the idea that it could just be his team trying to fuel speculation of a move in order to initiate a bidding war between interested parties.

