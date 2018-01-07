Atleti Boss Simeone Offers Opinion on Diego Costa Red Card Following Win Over Getafe

Diego Simeone has admitted that Diego Costa 'deserved' to be sent off for his over-elaborate celebration in Atletico Madrid's 2-0 derby win over Getafe.

Making his first start for Los Che since his return from Chelsea, Costa bagged the second goal of the contest and exuberantly celebrated his second strike in as many appearances by jumping into the Wanda Metropolitano crowd.

Having already been booked earlier in the match, however, Costa was shown a second yellow by the referee and sent off - a decision that Simeone told ESPN was the correct one to make by the laws of the game.

He stated: "After being six months out [Costa] scores a goal and wants to celebrate with the fans. The referee cannot think about the emotional part -- he is there to follow the rules.

"If you go and celebrate with the fans, the yellow is deserved. We must accept that."

Costa did make a nuisance of himself in his first La Liga appearance of the season before he saw red, and Simeone lauded the striker's overall display for helping give something different to his team.

He continued: "Diego brings us intensity, directness, more strength in attack, and above all he transmits fear. You can feel that and see that."

Costa's strike added to Angel Correa's first-half goal to hand Atleti a huge three points over Getafe as they look to reel in league leaders Barcelona.

The clash between the two sides had threatened to boil over before the half-time whistle, with yellow cards aplenty dished out before a bit of handbags between some players as they made their way down the tunnel at the interval.

Simeone went on to agree that the tempestuous nature of the match had made things difficult for the match officials, but hailed his stars for making it through the nitty gritty and holding out for the victory.

He added: "It was not an easy game, between two intense teams. I imagine the referee was trying to do his job as well as possible. We try to collaborate as well as we can. Sometimes you can see things very clearly.

"We expected a difficult game and managed it well. We had chances in the first half, as well as the goal. The second half the same and although after Costa was sent off the game was different, we were solid in defence."