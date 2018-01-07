Barcelona Star's Agent Denies Truth to Reports Linking His Client With a Move to Chicago Fire

Barcelona star Arda Turan is reportedly weighing up his options this January, as he seeks to put his Nou Camp nightmare behind him.

The 30-year-old has been at the club since 2015, but has done little to convince during his stint there, and speculation about his future has been rife over the past couple of windows.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

The Turkish forward is very much a bit-part player under Ernesto Valverde, and is keen for a change of environment to get back to being the player he was at Atletico Madrid.

According to beIN Sports Turkey (via Sport), Turan has an offer on the table from MLS side Chicago Fire, who are eyeing more quality alongside Bastian Schweinsteiger.

The MLS season does not begin for another three months, but the Fire reportedly want to get their business done and get new players embedded into the squad as soon as possible.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Turan's agent denies any truth to the reports from beIN though, claiming there has been no contact and that the stories are 'unfounded'.

Turan was linked with Premier League side Arsenal last summer, but the Gunners never followed up their interest with an official bid.

There is also the notion that Turan could return to his homeland in the form of Istanbul Basaksehir, who currently lead the Turkish Super Lig ahead of the star's former club Galatasaray.

Turan represented them between 2005-2011 and was the place where he made a name for himself, and that promise continued whilst at Atletico - but ultimately his move to Barca has proven too big.

