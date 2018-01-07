Bayern Expected to Announce the Signing of Leon Goretzka in 'the Next Few Days'

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Bayern Munich are expected to confirm the signing of Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka in "the next few days", Bild have reported.


The 22-year-old is reportedly keen for the deal to be completed following the conclusion of his team's winter training camp.


Goretzka, according to Bild, is now certain to sign for Bayern on a free transfer next summer with his contract at Schalke set to expire.


Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic confirmed last week that the Bavarian club were interested in the German international.

"Leon Goretzka is a great player, that's clear. He is a Schalke player and we obviously respect that. But he is a Germany international and we can say that we are interested in him," he said.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Schalke have reportedly offered Goretzka a new deal which would make him the highest paid player in the history of the club, but he appears to have made up his mind on a switch to the Bundesliga champions.

The highly-rated youngster will remain at the Veltins-Arena until the summer, aware that a strong showing for Schalke 04 during the Rückrunde could earn him a spot in Joachim Löw's World Cup squad.

Goretzka's agent Jorg Neubauer last week rejected claims that Goretzka's mind was made up, although reports since have contradicted his assessment.

"When the decision has been made, Leon and I will inform Schalke first of all," he said.

