Blaise Matuidi Reveals He Suffered Racial Abuse During Juventus' Serie A Clash With Cagliari

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Blaise Matuidi has issued a statement after receiving racial abuse during Juventus' 1-0 Serie A win over Cagliari in Sardinia on Saturday.

The French midfielder asked the referee to intervene after the incident, which took place just before half-time, but saw his efforts ignored.

Matuidi was seen angrily looking towards the stands after a challenge with a Cagliari defender.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"Thank you for your messages, thanks all for your messages," he later wrote on Facebook. "Today I was a victim of racist speech during the game.

"I love everyone and I can only be sorry to see people who behave like this. Football must be able to share a passion, where equality values and inspire others. That's why I'm here. 

"Today I experienced scenes of racism during the game. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I can't hate and I can only be sorry for those who give these bad examples. 

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

"Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration, and that's what I'm here for. Peace."

Fernando Bernardeschi's second-half goal was enough to give the Bianconeri a vital victory at the Sardegna Arena, although it was overshadowed by the events surrounding Matuidi.


(You may also be interested in Cagliari 0-1 Juventus: Sub-Par Champions Grind Out Tough Win Before Two-Week Break)

This comes after the former Paris Saint-Germain player suffered similar racist chants in a game against Verona last month, for which the club were fined €20,000.


Ghanaian Sulley Muntari was last season the victim of racial abuse at Cagliari while playing for Pescara, and walked off the pitch in protest.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters