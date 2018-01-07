Blaise Matuidi Reveals He Suffered Racial Abuse During Juventus' Serie A Clash With Cagliari

Blaise Matuidi has issued a statement after receiving racial abuse during Juventus' 1-0 Serie A win over Cagliari in Sardinia on Saturday.

The French midfielder asked the referee to intervene after the incident, which took place just before half-time, but saw his efforts ignored.

Matuidi was seen angrily looking towards the stands after a challenge with a Cagliari defender.

MIGUEL MEDINA/GettyImages

"Thank you for your messages, thanks all for your messages," he later wrote on Facebook. "Today I was a victim of racist speech during the game.

"I love everyone and I can only be sorry to see people who behave like this. Football must be able to share a passion, where equality values and inspire others. That's why I'm here.

"Today I experienced scenes of racism during the game. Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I can't hate and I can only be sorry for those who give these bad examples.

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/GettyImages

"Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration, and that's what I'm here for. Peace."

Fernando Bernardeschi's second-half goal was enough to give the Bianconeri a vital victory at the Sardegna Arena, although it was overshadowed by the events surrounding Matuidi.





(You may also be interested in Cagliari 0-1 Juventus: Sub-Par Champions Grind Out Tough Win Before Two-Week Break)

This comes after the former Paris Saint-Germain player suffered similar racist chants in a game against Verona last month, for which the club were fined €20,000.





Ghanaian Sulley Muntari was last season the victim of racial abuse at Cagliari while playing for Pescara, and walked off the pitch in protest.



