Chris Sutton Believes Philippe Coutinho's Move to Barcelona is Bad for Liverpool

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

After an intense Summer saga for both Liverpool and Coutinho when the Brazilian playmaker failed to seal a move to the Blaugrana, Barcelona have finally bought the 25-year-old in a  £142m deal

Since the news was revealed last night, BT Sport pundit and former Celtic forward Chris Sutton went on to say that the sale was a bad decision on Liverpool's half,  Sunday Express understands. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Sutton insists that Liverpool have destroyed their chances of getting into the top four of the Premier League with Coutinho's departure.

When asked whether it would finish the rest of Liverpool's season Sutton said: “Yeah absolutely.

“I think it lessens their chances of finishing inside the top four and the Champions League.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Would Liverpool stand a better chance with Philippe Coutinho in the team? Absolutely.”

The Brazilian attacking midfielder has joined Barcelona on a five-and-a-half-year deal with reports that the Reds preferred if Coutinho left in the summer rather than halfway through the season. 

Liverpool are currently fourth in the league just two points behind Chelsea and three points ahead of Tottenham Hotspur. 

In his final season at Anfield, Coutinho scored seven goals and created 40 chances with six assists in the Premier League. 

Reports have now been flooding in that the Red are looking for Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez as a possible replacement. 

