Crystal Palace Seeking Reinforcements After Missing Out on Tosun Turning Attention to Misfit Okaka

After Everton wrapped up the much-needed signing of £27m Cenk Tosun to replace last summer's departure of Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, Crystal Palace have now resorted to plan B, allegedly switching targets to outcast striker Stefano Okaka.





The Sun reports that 28-year-old Italian could move to their nearby London rivals, who are also looking to ease the burden on target man Christian Benteke, after has cold-streak in front of goal.

Crystal Palace Facing Injury Crisis as Puncheon and Dann Could Miss Rest of the Season https://t.co/keNE3lj4bO — Crystal Palace Pro (@CPFCpro) January 2, 2018

Notching just one goal in sixteen Premier League appearances so far, manager Roy Hodgson believes the possible £10m signing of Okaka could help to share the goal load and propel the Eagles up the table.





After making just six appearances this season, the Italian striker has struggled for minutes for Watford, who have exceeded expectations this season under new boss Marco Silva. Comfortably mid table, Okaka may be better suited elsewhere and Crystal Palace are so far the more likely option for the former Roma forward.

Crystal Palace Told to Increase Offer in Pursuit of Lille Defender Ibrahim Amadou @MrPeckham9 https://t.co/BBO5k3op8C — Crystal Palace Pro (@CPFCpro) January 4, 2018

Reports also suggest another acquisition in January could be on the cards, as Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou is back on the radar following a failed attempt last summer. Opting instead for Mamadou Sakho at a cool £26m following an impressive loan spell last season, a partnership with Amadou could be in the offing.





Sources suggest the Eagles could return with a bid of £16m to prise the Cameroon international from the French outfit. With Sakho side-lined and Scott Dann potentially out for the rest of the season, the purchase of Amadou could shore up a leaky back line.

If Hodgson can bring both players to east London, it would provide much needed cover as they push to survive another year in the Premier League.