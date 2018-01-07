Everton Star Mason Holgate Deletes Twitter Account After Accusations of Homophobic Tweets

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Everton defender Mason Holgate has deleted his Twitter account after accusations that he posted homophobic Tweets, according to The Sun.

The 21-year-old is currently embroiled in an alleged racism dispute with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, after the two clashed in Friday night's FA Cup tie at Anfield.

The incident came after Holgate pushed Firmino into the advertisement hoardings, prompting an angry reaction from the Brazilian striker.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Holgate later accused Firmino of racially abusing him, and the FA are now set to launch an inquiry.

Liverpool fan pages have since posted screenshots of previous Tweets from Holgate's verified account.

The Tweets, which have led to accusations of homophobia, were made in 2013 and 2012, when he was still in school.

It is claimed that Holgate used slur terms "faggot" and "battyboy" directed at people he reportedly knew.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The England under-21 international deleted his account on Friday night following the accusations.


Watford striker Andre Gray, then at Burnley, was banned for four games in 2016 after homophobic Tweets he posted in 2012 were uncovered.

The 26-year-old made a public apology and claimed he had been a different person when the Tweets were written.

Two years ago Coventry's Chris Stokes was also suspended for using the word "faggot" in a Tweet. It remains to be seen whether Holgate could receive a similar punishment. 

Everton have been contacted after the altercation with Firmino and are reportedly investigating.

