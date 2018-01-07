Franck Ribery Insists Jupp Heynckes' Return Has Made a Positive Impact for Bayern Munich

After sacking Carlo Ancelotti earlier in the season, German giants Bayern Munich found an immediate replacement in former coach Jupp Heynckes, who has helped Die Bayern stay 11 points clear of second place.

Franck Ribery has mentioned about his special relationship with the Bayern manager before, but now he believes that Heynckes has brought balance to the squad, motivating them towards more trophies this season, Bundesliga.com reports.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

In an interview with German outlet Bild, the Frenchman praised Heynckes for his use of rotation, so that all the players in the team get minutes on the pitch.

"We all need breaks from time to time," the 34-year-old winger said. "Heynckes has divided my time well. I've been able to spend a healthy holiday with my family and keep up my training, meaning I can put my foot down again in Qatar, and that's important."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Despite being a regular this season, Ribery understands that he can't be used all the time, after recently coming back from a two-month injury.

He has yet to play a full 90 minute for Bayern, but doesn't mind giving other players the chance to play.

The Frenchman believes Heynckes' return has brought back a positive atmosphere to the Bayern changing rooms and that's the reason why they've been playing so good.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

The league leaders have 13 wins, two draws and two losses under their belt so far in the Bundesliga.





"We work and win together," Ribery said. "We're playing as a team again and it's really nice. With Jupp's return, a good feeling and the faith came flooding back. The atmosphere's different."

With Ribery's contract expiring in the summer, the 34-year-old is hoping to perform well in order to gain a contract extension with the Bavarians.

"I came back in December after two months out with a knee injury and I'm back in really good form again," he said. "The way I'm playing now makes me happy, then we'll just have to see."