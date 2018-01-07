Lampard and McManaman Have Their Say on Philippe Coutinho's Move to Barcelona

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Following yesterday reveal that Philippe Coutinho would be leaving Liverpool for the Camp Nou in a £142m deal, club legends have come out to speak about the dealing between the Reds and Barcelona. 

According to Daily Star, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard believes Barcelona have bought the Brazilian star for such a price to make a statement ever since Neymar's record departure to Paris Saint Germain. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

“Maybe they needed to make a statement because of what’s happened with Neymar recently,” the 39-year-old said. “Listen, Coutinho’s a fantastic player, he will be a great player for them for sure.


“He wanted to go and Liverpool now, what’s important is that they recruit well with that money, spend it well.”

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman was surprised that the deal happen so soon, but knew it was alway inevitable that Coutinho would leave for the current La Liga leaders. 

I think it was inevitable it was going to happen,” he said. “We all wish him the best, he’s done marvellous service for Liverpool, he’s had a really good six months.


“Slightly surprised he went now because I don’t see why; he’s got a World Cup to play at the end of the season, he’s playing well, why not keep on playing well with Liverpool?”

