Lionel Messi's Contract Without a Clause Should Catalonia Gain Independence in the Coming Years

The political friction between Spain and Catalonia have increased in the last couple of months and many have speculated what impact it would have on the world of football.

With FC Barcelona being the heart of the Catalans, fans have question what would happen to the likes of Lionel Messi should Catalonia become and independent country.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

But according to Spanish outlet Sport, sources at the Catalan club have confirmed that any political factors will not have an impact on Messi's contract clause, as he wishes to stay loyal to the Blaugrana.

Messi will be committed to Barcelona until the end of his new contract which is in 2021.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Though the league leaders do not discuss contracts due to confidentiality, El Mundo reports that the Argentine will only continue to play in a Spain-independent Barcelona if the Catalans continue to play in a top European league.

In a scenario where Catalonia does become independent, according to FIFA legislation, Barca will have to change federations, which not only effects Messi, but other players in the club too.

However, Messi insists that he will continue with Barcelona regardless of Spain's political climate.

So far this season in 17 league appearance, Messi has scored 14 goals and created 45 chances with six assists.