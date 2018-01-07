Liverpool Fans Furious With John Arne Riise's Appreciative Tweet to Philippe Coutinho

January 07, 2018

Liverpool fans are not happy in the slightest with ex-Reds left-back John Arne Riise, after the buccaneering Norwegian posted an appreciative tweet to Philippe Coutinho, which thanked him for his services at Anfield and also wished him well for the future at FC Barcelona.

Coutinho is supposedly set to complete a British transfer record £142m switch to the Camp Nou within the next 48 hours, and Riise, who spent seven years on Merseyside, sent this message to the Brazilian playmaker at the fans' utter dismay.

As predicted, Liverpool's supporters acted furiously on Riise's ameliorative gesture, with many endeavouring to offer their scathing opinion on the matter, which is evidently still a sore spot for the majority.

Being such a commanding attacking outlet for Liverpool, Coutinho's departure was never going to be received well by the club's avid, devoted supporters.

But what they certainly don't need is salt rubbed into the wounds and one of their own former Kop stars sucking up to a man which has seemingly abandoned them in the most dire circumstances possible.   

