Liverpool Fans Furious With John Arne Riise's Appreciative Tweet to Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool fans are not happy in the slightest with ex-Reds left-back John Arne Riise, after the buccaneering Norwegian posted an appreciative tweet to Philippe Coutinho, which thanked him for his services at Anfield and also wished him well for the future at FC Barcelona.

Coutinho is supposedly set to complete a British transfer record £142m switch to the Camp Nou within the next 48 hours, and Riise, who spent seven years on Merseyside, sent this message to the Brazilian playmaker at the fans' utter dismay.

Good luck @Phil_Coutinho and thank you for all the memories! You were fantastic for our club. Some amazing goals and assists ⚽️🔝 — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) January 6, 2018

As predicted, Liverpool's supporters acted furiously on Riise's ameliorative gesture, with many endeavouring to offer their scathing opinion on the matter, which is evidently still a sore spot for the majority.

Seriously John you are going to thank someone who refused to play.Faked injuries and has have his own ultimatums while under contract?? Not the words of a possible club ambassador — gary craven (@gccrazy79) January 6, 2018

WTF are you thanking him for?



Didn’t win shit for the club

Got paid handsomely didn’t do any charity

Put a transfer request in on the eve of a new season

Leaving mid season after downing his tools



What are you smoking? — The Kop End (@TheKopFaithful) January 6, 2018

But so disloyal at the same time — Leonard bigirwa (@BigirwaLeonard) January 6, 2018

Yeah thanks for fucking off half way through season when we really needed you. Best of luck. — Joseph James France (@joefrance90) January 6, 2018

JOHN STOP — Paddy (@AnfieldPyro) January 6, 2018

I'll NEVER Thank a lfc player so desperate to leave our great club !!!! — Jon (@jonbyrne1) January 6, 2018

Don't forget them fake injuries. — jamie parry (@jamieparry1985) January 6, 2018

And amazing acting pretending to be injured — Rauf (@Rauf_ShaikhLFC) January 6, 2018

Hope we hammer them in the Nou Camp and knock them out of UCL for every season Phil’s there pic.twitter.com/fpCJqbjMGP — issam (@issam_LFC) January 6, 2018

Thanks for going on strike twice, thanks for refusing to play in the champions league play off, thanks for leaving us mid season. — Kasim (@JDilla19) January 6, 2018

Being such a commanding attacking outlet for Liverpool, Coutinho's departure was never going to be received well by the club's avid, devoted supporters.

But what they certainly don't need is salt rubbed into the wounds and one of their own former Kop stars sucking up to a man which has seemingly abandoned them in the most dire circumstances possible.