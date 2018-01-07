Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze has given his backing to new manager Peter Stoger, after taking over from Peter Bosz last month.

Following Dortmund’s impressive start to the Bundesliga campaign, their form soon began to deteriorate, seeing them make a premature exit from the Champions League, while also finding themselves 13 points off of league-leaders Bayern Munich.

As a result of Dortmund’s dramatic 4-4 draw with Schalke- having led 4-0- and their following loss to lowly Werder Bremen, Dortmund chiefs deemed that enough to dismiss Bosz of his duties, seeing Stoger soon come in to fill the vacant role.

Stoger has made an impressive start to his tenure at Dortmund, earning his new side back-to-back victories against Mainz and Hoffenheim respectively prior to the Christmas break. This in itself has convinced World Cup winner Gotze that Stoger is the man to spark a Dortmund revival in the second half of their campaign.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Speaking to Bild, Gotze said of the appointment: "Peter Stoger is very, very inspirational, communicating a lot, being open, and approachable for the players. I think he is a great solution and a great coach. I am convinced that he can give us the necessary stability and will advance us again in the second half of the season."

Gotze has conceded that the likelihood of sixth Bundesliga title will be unlikely with such a gap between themselves and Bayern, but has set his sights on silverware in Europe, with Dortmund soon set to kick off their Europa League campaign as a result of their departure from the Champions League.

"Once you have won a title, you want more and more of these experiences, of those emotions,” said Gotze. "And the titles you have not won yet, in my case Europa League or Champions League, are definitely trophies that I want to win."