Matt Le Tissier Trolls Liverpool Fans After Confirmation of Philippe Coutinho's Move to Barcelona

Matt Le Tissier has taken to Twitter in an attempt to provoke Liverpool fans after confirmation of Philippe Coutinho's sale to Barcelona.

A fee of £142m has been agreed between the two clubs and contract negotiations have been successfully concluded, much to the disappointment of many Reds supporters.

And Le Tissier wasted little time in capitalising on the news, hinting that Liverpool fans might be set for a taste of their own medicine.

"Doesnt it get annoying being a feeder club," wrote the former Southampton midfielder.

Le Tissier was, of course, referring to Liverpool's tendency to look towards the Saints when searching for new signings.

Adam Lallana, Sadio Mane, Nathaniel Clyne, Rickie Lambert, Dejan Lovren and, most recently, Virgil van Dijk, have all made the switch to Anfield from the south coast in recent years.

Predictably, there were a number of supporters that latched onto Le Tissier's bait.

A statement on Liverpool's official website on Saturday read: "Liverpool FC can confirm Philippe Coutinho will be leaving the club after a transfer agreement was reached with FC Barcelona, subject to medical and agreement of personal terms.

"The player now has permission to complete the usual formalities to conclude the transfer immediately."

Coutinho spent five years at Anfield, having joined the club from Inter Milan in 2013. His time at the Merseyside club saw him develop into one of the most fearsome attackers in England, and his departure will certainly leave the Reds with work to do in terms of finding a replacement.