Newcastle United Fans Express Disillusionment With Mike Ashley Yet Again Amid Spanish Attacker Links

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

Disillusioned Newcastle United fans have made their concerns surrounding their winter transfer policy known after yet another relatively high-feed player has been linked with the club. 

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies have entered the race alongside fellow Premier League side Burnley to lure £18m-rated Las Palmas attacker Jonathan Viera to England. 

The 28-year-old has caught the eye on a number of occasions for the rock-bottom La Liga outfit, netting three goals and assisting the same amount in his 17 Spanish top-flight appearances this season. 

Without doubt La Union Deportiva local star would certainly add some much-needed fizz into the relatively lacklustre Newcastle attack, however the fee may be a problem. 

It is thought the aforementioned figure would be enough for Las Palmas to allow negotiations between the reportedly interested parties and their key figure, but with Magpies current owner Mike Ashley at the helm those conversations look unlikely. 

The St James' Park faithful have been vocal for some time regarding their thoughts on the perceived lack of investment on Tyneside, and with the London businessman looking to sell the club in the near future, it is unlikely he will be making the club-record funds available this winter. 

Their current situation has led Newcastle supporters under the impression therefore that Viera is Burnley's to lose, and that they side stand no chance in securing anyone of that calibre until Amanda Staveley or someone of similar ilk takes the reins in the north east. 




Over the last two campaigns Newcastle have spent over £120m and brought in 40 new faces into the club. 

