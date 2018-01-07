Reds Boss Jurgen Klopp Insists Liverpool Did Their Absolute Best to Keep Playmaker Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told Liverpool's official website that the club did everything in their power to keep Philippe Coutinho at Anfield, but they simply could not stand in the way of the player pursuing his dream.

The Brazilian is now a Barcelona player, having completed a £142m move to the Camp Nou on Saturday, finally signing for his dream club after their lengthy pursuit.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Klopp has since revealed that the player was insistent with nearly everyone at the club, pleading for the Reds to let him go. And despite their best efforts, he was convinced that Barcelona was the right place for him to be.

"It is no secret that Philippe has wanted this move to happen since July, when Barcelona first made their interest known," the German said.

"Philippe was insistent with me, the owners and even his team-mates this was a move he was desperate to make happen.

"Despite that, we managed to keep the player here beyond the summer window, hoping that we would be able to persuade him to stay and be part of what we are looking to do.

"I can tell the Liverpool supporters that we, as a club, have done everything within our means to convince Philippe that remaining part of LFC was as attractive as moving to Spain, but he is 100 per cent certain his future - and that of his family - belongs at Barcelona.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"It is his dream and I am now convinced there is nothing left at our disposal to change his mind.

"I have been here long enough now to know in the history of Liverpool, key players have left before - but the club always goes on. You cannot transfer the heart and soul of Liverpool Football Club, although I am sure there are many clubs who would like to buy it.

"I have so much belief in the talent we have here already and even more faith, together with our owners, that we will make continued investment into the playing squad, which will allow more growth and more improvement."