Ridiculous Story of the Day Claims Man City Are Lining Up £50m Bid for Leicester's Harry Maguire

Manchester City are said to be lining up a shock £50m January bid for Leicester City defender Harry Maguire, according to reports.





The 24-year-old, who only joined the Foxes over the summer from relegated Hull City in a deal worth around £17m, has made an impressive start to life at the King Power Stadium, so much so in fact that The Sun claim Pep Guardiola is now showing interest.





The England international has been an ever present fixture in the Midlands side's opening XI this season, featuring in every minute during their Premier League campaign as well as recording three showings in the EFL Cup.

Maguire has helped Leicester climb up to eight in the English top-flight, just four points behind this season's surprise package Burnley, and the report suggests the Catalan manager has added him to his watch list.





It has been common knowledge that the north west outfit are in the market for a centre-back over the winter due to ever-injured Vincent Kompany sidelined once again, and it has been suggested that West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans, Real Sociedad’s Inigo Martinez and Olympique Lyonnais’ Mouctar Diakhaby were all said to have been targets.





However, according to journalist Alex Nixon, the former Sheffield United academy graduate is said to have joined the aforementioned trio.

Guardiola is said to be keen on landing a defender who will be available to fight on as many front as possible for the Sky Blues, including the Champions League, where they face FC Basel in the last 16 next month.





The report suggests that Leicester will be reluctant to sell the prospering talent, but the £50m figure touted could indeed soften their stance.





There is little doubt that Maguire is a talented defender, and the 24-year-old could prove a comfortable fit alongside fellow countryman John Stones at the back, however whether the reported interest from the Etihad Stadium in the centre-back is concrete remains to be seen.