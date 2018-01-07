Saints Boss Mauricio Pellegrino Hints of Possible Deal for Arsenal Star Theo Walcott

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

With Southampton looking to move on from the British transfer record for a defender of £75m after the sale of talisman Virgil van Dijk, Saints manager Mauricio Pellegrino has earmarked former striker Theo Walcott as a potential candidate to bolster the attack.

According to Sky Sports, with FA cup hero Van Dijk creating a huge sum of money for the club to re-invest in new players, the first action of business may involve bringing England international Walcott back to the south-coast.

The 28-year-old winger has struggled for game time under Arsene Wenger this season, with the likes of Alex Iwobi and Jack Wilshere selected instead with injuries cropping up for Arsenal.

Featuring only five times in the Premier League so far, many coming from the bench, as the World Cup beckons, Walcott may seek a fresh challenge to ensure he is in contention for Gareth Southgate's squad.

With the likes of AC Milan, who Walcott allegedly offered his services to recently, and Inter Milan also after the experienced and pacey midfielder, Pellegrino insisted it could be a difficult task to lure Walcott to St Mary's.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I have been talking about him," claimed the Southampton boss. "He is a good player, but I don't know with the negotiations, with the market, I imagine that this type of player would have a lot of possibility. For us it's not easy."


After the recent defeat to Crystal Palace, there have been calls for the Argentine's departure. To boost their desperate need for goals, signing the proven finishing ability of Walcott could be a step in the right direction.

"Hopefully we can bring somebody that can help us be stronger. This is our target now. We know the market is difficult, but we are working on that."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters