West Brom Winger James McClean Lays Into Twitter Troll Who Rejoiced Over His Recent Burglary

By 90Min
January 07, 2018

West Brom winger James McClean has caused a stir on social media by lambasting a Twitter troll who revelled in the fact that he was recently burgled.

McClean was in action for the Baggies on Tuesday against West Ham at the London Stadium when thieves broke into his home, and the player confirmed to the Derry Journal that they took a TV and a £26,000 watch were among some items seized.

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

He also added that they had trashed the place, and McClean is just one of a spate of Premier League players to have been targeted in recent years.

Liverpool players have had particularly bad luck down the years, with Sadio Mane and Dejan Lovren's homes both being ransacked at the back end of last year whilst they were on Champions League duty. And Everton star Wayne Rooney was also targeted during his Manchester United testimonial.

McClean is a controversial figure amongst English football fans for his poppy stance, and one hater on Twitter rejoiced at the news of his burglary, saying it had 'made my day'.

Catching wind, McClean then laid into @nialljones99 by saying: "Apologies are you the skinny specky virgin or the.. i have no chin because my fat face and neck smoothers my chin virgin ?"

The cutting comeback has gone down 50-50 with social media users, with some finding it hilarious and warranted and others condemning the 28-year-old's use of language.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters