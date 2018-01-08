AC Milan have reportedly turned down an opportunity to sign Theo Walcott, despite Arsenal reportedly offering the England winger to the Serie A giants.

The 28-year old has become a peripheral figure at the Emirates this season, making only five substitute appearances in the Premier League this season, appearing for a combined 49 minutes.

According to Calciomercato, Walcott is desperate to leave the Gunners in search of first-team football, as he looks to resurrect his club career in an attempt to force his way into Gareth Southgate's plans for this year's World Cup in Russia.

The Italian giants though are understood to have rejected the opportunity to bring in Walcott, as the Rossoneri look to other midfield and defensive targets instead. It is understood that financial constraints would make any deal unsuitable in any case, with Walcott believed to be earning £125,000 per week.

Arsene Wenger has chosen to overlook Walcott during this campaign, only using him in Arsenal's Europa League campaign, a competition used by the club to field many back-up and youth players.

Despite AC Milan's lack of interest, Walcott is unlikely to be short of options this January. The England international has been linked with a host of English clubs over the past few days, and

his situation at the Emirates is unlikely to improve after he played the full 90 minutes in the embarrassing 4-2 F.A Cup third round defeat to Nottingham Forest.

He is currently the longest serving player at Arsenal, making 395 appearances in all competitions since joining from Southampton 12 years ago.