Arsenal Reportedly Open to Selling Francis Coquelin With West Ham United Interested

Arsenal are allegedly open to the transfer of 26-year-old defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin this month, with West Ham United interested in securing the services of the Frenchman.

It looks as though January could be a busy month for Arsenal, with both Alexis Sanchex and Mesut Ozil's also looking as though their departures could be confirmed in the current transfer window.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger left Coquelin out of the Gunners' FA Cup defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forrest as a transfer for the midfielder could be on the cards, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

Coquelin has lost his place as a regular starter for Arsenal and is looking for a move away from the Emirates Stadium in order to secure more regular game time and potentially push for a place in France's 2018 World Cup squad.

Arsenal fans when they see West Ham apparently want Francis Coquelin. pic.twitter.com/5H9iv8SYyg — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 8, 2018

West Ham United are currently in the market for a new midfielder, and with the Hammers having been unable to secure a deal for Stoke City's Joe Allen or Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvely, they could turn their attention to the Arsenal outcast.

David Moyes is keen on a midfielder to add a degree of stability to his midfield at West Ham, and Coquelin appears to be an ideal recruit for the Scottish manager.

Coquelin left out of squad yesterday & is expected to leave #afc this month. Arsenal looking for around £10m. West Ham & Ligue 1 clubs interested. pic.twitter.com/eZlaI8W5Dn — Sam (@samuelJayC) January 8, 2018

Coquelin currently has three and a half years remaining on his current contract with Arsenal, and as a result, the Gunners would be looking for a bid in the region of £10m for the 26-year-old midfielder.