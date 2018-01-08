Arsenal Reportedly Open to Selling Francis Coquelin With West Ham United Interested

Arsenal are allegedly open to the transfer of 26-year-old defensive midfielder Francis Coquelin this month, with West Ham United interested in securing the services of the Frenchman.
It looks as though January could be a busy month for Arsenal, with both Alexis Sanchex and Mesut Ozil's also looking as though their departures could be confirmed in the current transfer window.
Arsene Wenger left Coquelin out of the Gunners' FA Cup defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forrest as a transfer for the midfielder could be on the cards, as reported by the Daily Mirror.
Coquelin has lost his place as a regular starter for Arsenal and is looking for a move away from the Emirates Stadium in order to secure more regular game time and potentially push for a place in France's 2018 World Cup squad.
West Ham United are currently in the market for a new midfielder, and with the Hammers having been unable to secure a deal for Stoke City's Joe Allen or Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvely, they could turn their attention to the Arsenal outcast.
David Moyes is keen on a midfielder to add a degree of stability to his midfield at West Ham, and Coquelin appears to be an ideal recruit for the Scottish manager.
Coquelin currently has three and a half years remaining on his current contract with Arsenal, and as a result, the Gunners would be looking for a bid in the region of £10m for the 26-year-old midfielder.