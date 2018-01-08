Arsenal's Rob Holding Receives Abuse From Own Fans Following Shock FA Cup Exit

By 90Min
January 08, 2018

Arsenal defender Rob Holding was subjected to serious abuse from Gunners fans on Sunday, after their shock 4-2 defeat to managereless Championship side Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. 

Following Arsenal's thrilling 2-2 league draw at home to Chelsea on Wednesday, Arsene Wenger made a total of nine changes to his side. His team selection backfired massively however, and the FA cup holders were dumped out of the competition at the first opportunity for the first time since 1996. 

While both the team and manager came in for criticism for the dismal display, 22-year-old Rob Holding was particularly targeted for his role in the defeat. 

Holding, who joined Arsenal from Bolton back in 2016, endured a torrid time dealing with Forrest's Ben Brereton. He was also guilty of giving away the penalty which led to Forest's third goal. 

Following the final whistle, Holding went over to applaud the Arsenal fans, however, he was then met with a torrent of abuse from the away stand. His performance was also criticised by fans on social media. 

Nevertheless, it was also pointed out, by other Arsenal fans, how Holding is still only 22 years old and can learn from his mistakes. Indeed, the 22-year-old wasn't the only player at fault on Sunday - with the experienced duo of Per Mertesacker and Mathieu Debuchy, perhaps more damningly, also having to take responsibility for the defeat. 

Wenger, and Holding, will be hoping to do better with their next Cup involvement when they face Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. 

