Arsene Wenger Promises More January Recruits After Embarrassing FA Cup Third Round Exit

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has reiterated his desire to bring in fresh faces in January, insisting his side will be active in the remainder of the transfer window.

The 68-year old is facing more intense pressure regarding his future with the Gunners after watching his Arsenal side relinquish their grip on the FA Cup with an embarrassing 4-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Wenger's side were again heavily criticised for their defensive display, and as reported by the Daily Star, Wenger is keen to bring in more reinforcements to go alongside new signing Konstantinos Mavropanos.





"We signed a Greek boy [Konstantinos Mavropanos] who looks quite good in training but apart from that, we have not done anything.

"Will we be out there to do something? Yes we will."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The Gunners boss was quizzed whether or not supporters could expect any further developments over the next week or so, after the Gunners' shambolic display dumped them out at the third round stage of the FA Cup for the first time in Wenger's career.

"Yes because we are in the second week of January. After that, it passes quickly.” Wenger replied.

Wenger's transfer success ratio is ridiculously poor. Success of like one in ten. Actually it's probably worse. — DaG (@mediocentroEN) January 6, 2018

The Arsenal boss will be keen to focus on potential targets coming in, after weeks of speculation around outgoings and contract renewals. One area that Wenger may be forced to strengthen is up front, with fresh reports suggesting that the Gunners are negotiating a potential sale of star man Alexis Sanchez in this transfer window.