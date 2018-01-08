Balotelli & Boateng Stand Up for Juventus Midfielder After Racist Chants Mar Cagliari Win

Juventus' trip to the Stadio Sant'Elia was marred by the racist chants which were directed towards Blaise Matuidi, something which has caused a number of former Serie A stars to speak out in support of the French international.

The game was decided by just one goal, with Federico Bernardeschi tapping the ball home from close range after some outstanding solo work by Douglas Costa. However, the fallout following the game has been surrounding the racist abuse that Matuidi was subject to.

Enough is enough!!! I am with you @MATUIDIBlaise we need to stand strong and fight racism NOW!!! #weareallthesame pic.twitter.com/YNv7U09H4D — Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) January 7, 2018

"Today I experienced racism during the match," Matuidi wrote on his official Facebook page.

"Weak people try to intimidate with hate. I am not a hater and can only be sorry for those who set bad examples. Football is a way to spread equality, passion and inspiration and this is what I am here for. Peace."

The likes of Kevin-Prince Boateng and Mario Balotelli - both of whom have been subject to racist abuse in Italy - came out to defend the Bianconeri midfielder on Twitter and Instagram respectively, with Matuidi's former side, Paris Saint-Germain, also offering their support.

La famille Paris Saint-Germain est avec toi Blaisou ! 👊 https://t.co/6x39tOnbDT — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) January 7, 2018

"Blaise I’ve been through this, don’t let the ignorance of a few affect you," Balotelli wrote on social media. "Not all Italians are like that. Keep doing great bro!"

Matuidi moved to Turin during the summer, ending a six-year spell with Paris Saint-Germain for just €20m. He has gone on to make 26 appearances for the Old Lady this season, scoring two goals and claiming one assist.

Widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in European football, it is no surprise that a number of big name players - as well as an endless stream of fans - have come out to support the French international.