Cagliari Set £44m Asking Price for Liverpool & Juventus Target Nicolo Barella

Cagliari have warned interested parties that they will demand a fee of £44m for highly-rated midfielder Nicolo Barella, talkSPORT have reported.

The 20-year-old has impressed in Serie A this season, and has attracted attention from a number of big clubs.

Liverpool, having sold Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, could look to spend some of their newly acquired funds on the youngster, while Italian giants Juventus and Inter have also been linked with a potential transfer.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Ivan Rakitic Suggests Barcelona Overpaid for Philippe Coutinho While Discussing £142m Price Tag)





Barella has only recently signed a new contract with Cagliari, however, which extended the expiry date until 2022.

Cagliari's president, Tommaso Giulini, has insisted that the new deal was not initiated simply to attract a higher fee, and set a minimum price for the in-demand midfielder.

"I've read everything about his renewal, but we didn't do it to raise his price," he told Rai Radio.

"Nicolo deserved a better salary and an extra year on his contract. We want to grow, improve and do everything to keep Nicolo another season.

"Of course, if there were offers that we couldn't refuse, upwards of €50m [£44m], then we could discuss it. We'd take the €50m [£44m] and strengthen the team."

Inter have so far been the most proactive in their attempts to bring in Barella. The Nerazzurri saw a bid of €18m rejected and have reportedly attempted to block off their competition in the race for his signature.

Juventus, meanwhile, are looking to reduce the average of their squad and add another Italian player, with the Italian under-21 international identified as an ideal target.