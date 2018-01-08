Ex-Liverpool Defender Steve Nicol Backs Reds to Land Wantaway AC Milan Goalkeeper

Ex-Liverpool star Steve Nicol has backed Liverpool to land AC Milan goalkeeper Gianlugi Donnarumma.

The Reds have had troubles between the sticks in recent seasons after inconsistent displays from both Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet. The 18-year-old Italian stopper refused to sign a new contract at the San Siro and according to the Daily Star ESPN pundit Nicol believes Jurgen Klopp may eventually go for the teenager as his new first choice shot stopper.

Liverpool backed to sign AC Milan star Gianluigi Donnarumma https://t.co/F04dIGWHxm #lfc — Liverpool News (@NewsLiverpool) January 8, 2018

(You May Also be Interested in: Gianluigi Donnarumma Could Still Leave Milan Next Summer After Agent Identifies Contract Loophole)

He said: “Liverpool need a goalkeeper and this kid [Donnarumma], no question, will one day be the best in the world. Try and go and get him right now, then you’ve got a class goalkeeper for the next 10 years. Proper goalkeepers will save you between 10 and 15 points in a season. That’s what Liverpool are missing right now with Mignolet.”





The keeper has been capped by the Italian national team and his superb performances for Milan have also gathered the attention of Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid in recent months. Donnarumma has been abused by his own fans in recent months due to his contract situation, and may well be looking for a way out after the treatment from Milan supporters.

Since selling first choice and reliable keeper Pepe Reina in 2013, Liverpool have conceded a staggering 190 goals in four Premier League seasons despite the Reds finishing second, sixth, eighth and fourth. However, neither Brendan Rodgers or Jurgen Klopp have delivered a trophy in that time.











