Gabriel Jesus Set to Undergo Another Scan as Concerns Surrounding Injury Extent Grow

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus is set to undergo another scan to rule out any cruciate ligament damage as the club continue to search for the full extent of his injury.

The Brazil international was substituted in the first-half of the Citizens' goalless draw with Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve after appearing to slip and overstretch when attempting to retain possession.

At the time the incident looked a painful one, and despite attempting to play through the problem, the 20-year-old eventually admitted defeat shortly afterwards and was substituted while in tears.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Following the stalemate boss Pep Guardiola initially claimed Jesus was expected to be sidelined for between one to two months, however, according to journalist Jose Alvarez Haya, City are still uncertain regarding the true extent of the damage.

Due to this, the pacy frontman will undergo another scan in order to categorically rule out any potential ligament damage.

"Gabriel Jesus will have a new medical test next week for discarding a anterior cruciate ligament break. In the club are not 100% sure about the real extent of his injury", Haya stated via his official Twitter page.

The Spaniard went on to claim that the results from the scan will decipher whether City actively enter the transfer market this month in pursuit of a striker, or whether their focus remains on other areas.

It is thought that Guardiola is keen to add to his defensive line this winter, however if Jesus' injury is worse than initially feared, and the Brazilian is unavailable long-term, the search for a centre-back may well have to fall down the pecking order somewhat, with Sergio Aguero the only other recognised senior talisman at the club.