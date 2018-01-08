Inter Face Transfer Heartache as January Deals for Ramires & De Vrij Suffer Setbacks

Inter Milan could miss out on two key transfer targets with moves for Ramires and Stefan de Vrij looking more likely to collapse than go through.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia) has reported that Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is still desperate to bring Ramires to San Siro in the January window, and had hoped that a six-month loan spell could be tied up soon.

However, Suning Group, who own both Inter and Ramires' current club Jiangsu Suning, have concerns over feeling UEFA's wrath if they sanction the deal.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The club's Chinese billionaires fear that any transfer that sees Ramires move to I Nerazzurri from the Chinese Super League outfit would lead to raised eyebrows at UEFA's headquarters, and could even lead to an investigation over a conflict of interests.

Spalletti has been forced to publically deny that he will bring any players in during January due to potential Financial Fair Play issues, but it won't stop the Italian press from linking his Serie A title challengers from signing news players.

Meanwhile, de Vrij's supposed free transfer switch from Inter's Italian rivals Lazio has apparently had the stoppers put on it over Suning's desire to slow negotiations down for the time being.

The centre-back, who was rumoured to be on Liverpool's radar before they signed Virigl Van Dijk for £75m, is in the final six months of his contract at Stadio Olimpico and is free to leave for nothing in the summer.

Pedullà - De Vrij will not renew his contract at Lazio (which expires in the summer). various clubs are interested in him for June and Inter are among those. they first made contact with De Vrij's entourage back in Sep-Oct and have now offered him €4m per year in wages. 🇳🇱⚫🔵 pic.twitter.com/C7VKelvUpR — Serpents of Madonnina (@SerpentsOfInter) January 2, 2018

However, de Vrij's camp could turn their attentions to other possible destinations due to Inter's supposed - and baffling - ploy to stem further talks from taking place.

Reports earlier in the winter window seemed to claim that de Vrij had already agreed to pen a four-year contract with Inter after shaking hands on a pre-contract agreement.

It is unclear if those plans are still in place after this latest development, but the Dutch international won't hang around to see if Inter keep to their word with his future up in the air.

