Italy Legend Explains Why £142m Coutinho Barca Deal is 'Fair' in Current Transfer Climate

Philippe Coutinho's £142m price tag is a 'fair' reflection of the going rate for players after Liverpool spent £75m on Virgil Van Dijk.

That is the opinion of legendary Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo, who told Sky Italia (h/t FourFourTwo) that the new Barcelona signing's fee was a more-than-adequate sum of money given the cash handed to Southampton for their centre-back.

Liverpool made Van Dijk the most expensive defender of all-time when they prised him away from the Saints on New Year's Day, before they reluctantly agreed to let Coutinho move to Catalonia and become the second most expensive signing of all-time.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Much has been made of the increasing costs of transfers in football in recent times, but Pirlo stated that the going rate for Coutinho was only right given how much the Reds shelled out for Netherlands international Van Dijk.

He stated: "Other than the crazy prices, the price of Coutinho is in line with the prices of today. If Van Dijk is worth €80m then he costs double. It's only fair."

Van Dijk agreed to move to Anfield ahead of the transfer window opening after the turn of the year despite late interest in his signature from Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Van Dijk hands in transfer request & joins them.



Liverpool fans: "Can't blame him for wanting to move to a bigger club"



Coutinho does the same & goes to Barca.



Liverpool fans: "Fucking snake. You’ve lost the fans respect for forcing the move in half way through the season." — Mohamed ElNneny (@ElNnenyM) January 6, 2018

The 26-year-old got off to a flying start as he scored on his debut for Liverpool in the 2-1 FA Cup third round tie with Merseyside rivals Everton - Van Dijk's bullet header in the 84th minute handing Jurgen Klopp's men victory over the Toffees.

Coutinho, meanwhile, has penned a five-and-a-half year deal with Barcelona after he completed his dream move to Camp Nou.

The 25-year-old Brazilian will be unveiled to the press on Monday, but is likely to have to wait to make his La Blaugrana bow due to a slight thigh injury sustained before he swapped England for Spain.

