Jack Butland Calls on Stoke Hierarchy to Bring in 'Big Characters' Following Mark Hughes Sacking

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland hopes that the club can bring in some big characters with big ability in the January transfer window, to help the Potters stave off a relegation battle.

Stoke were dumped out of the FA Cup on Saturday, following a humiliating defeat to League Two side Coventry City. Just hours after the FA Cup third-round exit, Mark Hughes, who was in charge of his 200th game for the Potters, was sacked as manager.



CLUB STATEMENT: Stoke City can confirm that the contract of manager Mark Hughes has been terminated with immediate effect.#SCFC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pSaThNUO2H — Stoke City FC (@stokecity) January 6, 2018

The Welshman had endured a dismal season with Stoke, and the club currently find themselves in 16th place with 20 points - their worst points haul at this stage of a top-flight campaign since 1984/85.

Speaking after the shock FA Cup exit, Butland called on his hierarchy to take action to quell relegation fears and make some big January signings.

“I think it would help. We need some big characters. We need to get some ability, some more talent in and get a lot better at playing as a team, because we’ve not been doing that,” the England international was quoted as saying by the Stoke Sentinel.

“We can’t get much lower at the minute, it’s been a tough time of late and everyone can see that. We’re not happy with the way we’re playing. Everyone is pretty low and it does feel like the only way we can go from here is upwards," he continued.

“There’s only us that can change it and we have to make sure we do.”

Butland, and Stoke, will be hoping to claim only their second league win in eight attempts when they next face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.