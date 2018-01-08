Jose Holebas Commits Future to Watford as Defender Pens 2-Year Contract Extension

Jose Holebas has committed his future to Watford after the defender opted to sign a new two-year deal.

The Hornets revealed the news on their official site on Monday afternoon as the Greece international signed on until the summer of 2020, providing he isn't sold beforehand.

Holebas joined the Hertfordshire-based club in July 2015 from Serie A giants Roma for £2m, and has gone to be a regular starter for Watford over the past two-and-a-half seasons.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

The 33-year-old, who plays at left-back, has featured 62 times for the Vicarage Road-based side since his switch from Stadio Olimpico.

He scored a Goal of the Season contender against Middlesbrough last term for ex-manager Walter Mazzarri's team, but is yet to get off the mark under Marco Silva during the current campaign.

Holebas has made 16 appearances in all competitions for the Portuguese gaffer's side, and has racked up three assists in the 3-3 and 202 draws with Liverpool West Bromwich Albion respectively, as well as the 3-2 defeat to Everton in early November.

Holebas has come in for a bit of flak from Watford supporters this term for some less-than-impressive displays as the club endured a poor run of form after the Toffees' pursuit of Silva, and has had to make do with a place on the subs' bench for the past three matches.

It remains to be seen if he'll regain his starting berth from understudy Marvin Zeegelaar, but Holebas won't give us his place without a fight.

