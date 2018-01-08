Leeds Set to Make Third January Signing as Laurens De Bock Leaves Spain for Medical

Leeds United are closing in on the signing of Club Brugge left-back Laurens De Bock, with the player set to undergo a medical in the next 24 hours after agreeing on personal terms.

The 25-year-old is said to have agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship outfit, and, according to HLN Sport journalist Tomas Taecke, will leave his current side's training camp in Spain to complete the deal.





"Laurens De Bock is leaving winter camp in Spain. The future Leeds player will travel to the UK for his medical and signature", the football writer wrote on his official Twitter account.

Laurens De Bock is leaving winter camp in 🇪🇸. The future #LUFC player will travel to 🇬🇧 for his medical and signature @hlnsport @LUFC @hlnsport — Tomas Taecke (@FooTTomaz) January 8, 2018

The Dutchman's claim has since been backed up by the Yorkshire Evening Post's chief football writer, Phil Hay, who added United are hopeful of completing the formalities by Tuesday.

"Laurens De Bock deal looking good. Leeds hoping he'll undergo a medical in the next 24 hours", he stated via his official Twitter account.

Laurens De Bock deal looking good. Leeds hoping he'll undergo a medical in the next 24 hours. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHayYEP) January 8, 2018

It is thought that the introduction of the Belgium international, alongside the already-signed Aapo Halme, will spark the end of Manchester United loanee Cameron Borthwick-Jackson.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make an impact since joining the Elland Road contingent on a temporary basis over the summer, and once again showed his defensive frailties during Leeds' rather embarrassing 2-1 third round FA Cup exit at the hands of Newport County on Sunday.

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

De Bock will join Thomas Christiansen's outfit on the back of just eight appearances for Club Brugge this season, however, the Dane has been forced to fight off interest from Wolverhampton Wanderers and Serie A side Torino in order to secure the defender's signature.