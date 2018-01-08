Leicester Ready to Cut Their Losses With £25m Striker Failing Miserably at King Power Stadium

Leicester are ready to offload £25m striker Kelechi Iheanacho just five months after his big money move to the King Power Stadium.

The Nigerian joined the Foxes in the summer, and is reportedly on £115k a week. However, he has endured a shocking time in the East Midlands with one goal in six games, none of which have come in the Premier League. According to The Sun, Leicester are now ready to cut their losses and let the 21-year-old leave.

A well placed source commented on the striker, saying: "The problem is Kelechi is earning around £115,000-a-week on a five-year deal and no club will currently want to take him on those wages. So Leicester might have to let him go for a lot cheaper than they paid for him if they decide to sell now.”





Newcastle, Stoke, Swansea and West Ham were fellow top flight sides that were interested in buying him from Manchester City and another move looks on the cards as it appears Claude Puel has given up on him.





The Leicester boss even admitted potentially getting rid of him due to an overcrowding of strikers and with Jamie Vardy, Islam Slimani and Shinji Okazaki all ahead of Iheanacho in the pecking order, that now looks a very real possibility.

Iheanacho had shown great potential at Manchester City between 2015 and 2017, managing a respectable 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions and included some crucial goals against the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham and Borussia Monchengladbach.