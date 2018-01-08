Liverpool Defender Alexander-Arnold Reveals the Unsurprising Greatest Strength of Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed what he believes to be the biggest strength of manager Jurgen Klopp.

The German coach handed the teenager his debut in the first-team last season, and he has since featured regularly in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

And Alexander-Arnold has pointed to Klopp's exceptional man-management as his most impressive coaching skill.

"He’s really good with man-management," said the 19-year-old - quoted by the club's website. "He knows how often and how long players can play for and how much the body can withstand on the pitch.

"He knows when to take a player off and when to put another one on and I think that’s something he does really well.

"His decision-making off the pitch is really good because he also knows when to give us a ‘down day’ and when to push other players because they need that little bit more in the tank.

"I think that has paid off and it shows with the physical numbers we come out with on a weekend. We run a lot in games and our numbers are really good.

"That’s down to the manager and the staff because their man-management is spot-on."

And on the best advice he has received from Klopp, Alexander-Arnold added: "Smile. Enjoy it!

"That’s a big thing because if you’ve got a smile on your face and confidence about you then you’re bound to play well in games, so that’s probably the best advice he’s given me."