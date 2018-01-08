Liverpool Make Decision on Daniel Sturridge and Danny Ings' Futures as Pair Attract January Interest

Liverpool are willing to entertain offers for striker Daniel Sturridge in the January transfer window, but are unlikely to loan out Danny Ings, according to ESPN.

The injury-plagued attacking duo have played a grand total of just 442 minutes of Premier League football between them this season - roughly half the game time of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - with Ings making just two substitute appearances so far in 2017/18.

However, according to ESPN's sources it is the former Burnley man who is more likely to be retained beyond the January window, as Jurgen Klopp is keen to keep cover for his preferred attackers Roberto Firmino and Dominic Solanke.

Both Ings and Sturridge have been the subject of a lot of speculation of late, with nearly every Premier League club outside the top six seemingly linked with one, the other or both. However, 28-year-old Sturridge - who has not featured in Liverpool's match day squad for the last eight games - is the more likely to depart as he seeks regular football ahead of a push to make the England World Cup squad.

Celtic, Southampton and West Ham have been the sides most strongly linked with Sturridge, whose finest season came during the 2013/14 season in which he scored 21 Premier League goals.

Ings meanwhile has been linked with a loan move to Newcastle but ESPN suggest that his inclusion on the Liverpool bench recently and short cameo against Everton mean he is now above Sturridge in the Reds' pecking order.

In addition, Ben Woodburn could be another to depart Anfield in January - albeit only temporarily. The 18-year-old Wales sensation is another who has enjoyed precious few minutes on the field for the first team despite great expectations and has been linked with a loan move to Sunderland to help his progress.