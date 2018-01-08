Liverpool have not given up hope of signing Leon Goretzka, even though the Schalke midfielder is thought to be close to joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Goretzka is reportedly Liverpool's first choice to replace the recently departed Philippe Coutinho, despite strong suggestions that the German international is set to join Bayern in the coming days.

According to Loic Tanzi of French television channel SFR Sport, Liverpool "are doing everything to try to convince him (Leon Goretzka), despite the fact that he is close to Bayern Munich."

Having joined Schalke from VFL Bochum in 2013 after his first season in professional football, Goretzka has gone on to make 130 appearances in all competitions in the Royal Blue of Schalke, scoring 19 goals in that time, with his performances this season helping Schalke to second in the Bundesliga behind Bayern Munich ahead of German football's return from the winter break this coming weekend.

The 22 year old midfielder has also started to establish himself in Germany's national side, making twelve appearances and netting six goals since his international debut in 2015, and was part of the side that lifted the Confederations Cup in Russia last summer.

Liverpool's need to recruit in the midfield area may yet increase further if Emre Can's rumoured move to Serie A champions Juventus does indeed go through during the January transfer window.